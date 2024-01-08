Jennifer Lawrence explains why her wedding was ‘awful’

Jennifer Lawrence has been opening up about her wedding day!

The Hunger Games star tied the knot back in October 2019 with her partner Cooke Maroney. At the time, the wedding day was reported to be a private but glamorous affair, as the couple chose to host their nuptials on Rhode Island with many stars in attendance.

However, Jennifer has now revealed that one of the biggest days of her life did not go as planned!

Last night, the 33-year-old Oscar winner attended the Golden Globes Awards, as she was nominated for her role in the film No Hard Feelings.

In an interview with E! News on the red carpet, Jennifer admitted that her experience as a bride was “awful”.

"It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'" the Silver Linings Playbook actress explained, before going on to recall one incident from her wedding.

"I'll never forget – I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying. They're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.’ My mom was like, ‘It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died,’” Jennifer joked.

The star went on to detail that she was particularly worried about one of her famous guests – actor Robert De Niro.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'" she exclaimed.

"So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home' and he was nice – he like talked to my parents and was polite – but I was like, 'Go,’” she noted, later confessing about Robert’s exit: "That just genuinely made me feel better."

Jennifer, who welcomed her first child in February 2022, previously gushed about her partner on the NAKED with Catt Sadler podcast.

“I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. He’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she teased in June 2019.