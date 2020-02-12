Jennifer Aniston opens up about hopes for the future as she turns 51

Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 51st birthday yesterday and to mark the special occasion, Interview magazine published a profile on the Friends actress. Aniston sat down with fellow actress and beloved friend Sandra Bullock to talk about her phenomenal career, her hopes for the future and the power of female friendship.

Bullock asked The Morning Show actress what is it that she hasn’t done yet that she’s looking forward to and Aniston’s answer is breathtaking.

She shared: “My gut reaction was to say all of the above. It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”

The Marley and Me star is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood, but box office success isn’t as important as we may think it is.

She explained: “I think that’s a real key to success in life, to not worry about the landing, but enjoy the experience. I’ve never been that person pacing around on opening night saying, “What is the box-office?” I try to put it away when it’s done.”

As she enters a new chapter of her life, Aniston couldn’t help but reflect on the pressures she faced as a young actress. She told Bullock: “Our industry has expanded its horizons in that way, and I think it’s because women have stood up and said, “We’re mad as hell, and we’re not going to take it anymore.”

“The fact that we get to still be working and are actually coming into our most creative adventures ever at this point in our life—we’re rewriting that narrative that society sort of plastered on us. I remember the messaging to me even in my 30s was, “Don’t play a mom, and if you do play a mom make sure it’s to a 3-year-old kid,” the Golden Globe winner added.

We certainly cannot wait to see what this next chapter has in store for Jennifer Aniston. If the past year is anything to go by then it’s bound to be something special.