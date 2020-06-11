Jennifer Aniston has donated $1 million to racial justice charities after the harrowing murder of George Floyd.

The actress has been raising awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement over the past few weeks and donated funds to help those in need.

According to People, a source said that Aniston donated money to numerous charities including racial justice organisation, Color of Change.

The Friends star has urged her followers to do what they can to help raise awareness and support the movement. She wrote, “This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time – and it’s NEVER been okay.

“As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?” she asked.

There are so many things we can do to be anti-racist. Donating is one of the best ways to help but we understand that people are struggling financially after the COVID-19 lockdown. You can sign petitions, educate yourself and your family, support black artists, authors and organisations.

Another thing we can do is to stand up when someone is a victim of racial abuse. We are all guilty of looking away when someone is using racial slurs or mistreating a person of colour. It is time for us to use our voices, to stand up for others and to make the world a better place.

Click here for ways to help.