Jeff Brazier opens up about relationship with sons Bobby & Freddie

Jeff Brazier has been reflecting on his relationship with his two sons.

Jeff is a dad to Bobby (21) and Freddie (20), whom he welcomed with his former partner Jade Goody. Jeff became his sons’ only living parent in 2009, when former Big Brother winner Jade tragically passed away from cervical cancer.

Now that they are adults, both Bobby and Freddie have been stepping into the spotlight in recent months – Bobby is a regular in EastEnders and was a Strictly Come Dancing finalist last year, while Freddie is currently starring in Celebrity Race Across The World alongside his dad.

As both of his sons enter into their twenties, Jeff has been opening up about how his dynamic as a parent has changed with both of them.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of Jenni Falconer’s podcast Run, the 45-year-old explained how he remains close to both of his boys.

"It is really important to obviously have things that you share in common. When they get a little bit older, those things sort of change. So it's been really interesting,” Jeff detailed.

Jeff – who is now married to Kate Dwyer – then went on to share that his sons’ older years have been informative.

"I've learned so much, I've learned more about parenting in these latter stages, than I really have throughout the whole of it. Stepping back and letting them make their own mistakes is really important," he admitted.

"I think our generation of parents, we obviously knew what our upbringing was like and we obviously want to give our children better opportunities, but in doing so, I think we sort of stifle the space that they need to make mistakes and actually learn for themselves,” the reality star continued.

"So yeah, that's what I'm doing a little bit more of, just stepping back and letting them work it out for themselves,” Jeff concluded.