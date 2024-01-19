Janette Manrara ‘thrilled’ amid ‘full circle moment’ with daughter

Janette Manrara has experienced a ‘full circle moment’ with her daughter Lyra.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer welcomed her first child, Lyra, into the world in July with her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

As Janette prepares to host Strictly Come Dancing Live, she has been busy with rehearsals and run-throughs of the show in Birmingham this week.

Revealing that her daughter and husband visited while she was at work, Janette admitted that it felt like a ‘full circle moment’ to have her baby girl on a Strictly Come Dancing Live stage as she was pregnant with her little one during the show last year.

Opening up about the experience to her 599K Instagram followers, the 40-year-old shared a lovely snap of her and Aljaž smiling proudly as they cuddled Lyra on stage.

A heartwarming video also shows Manrara carrying her daughter up the stage steps as she shows her where she works.

Janette captioned the sweet post, “Such a beautiful moment having Lyra and @aljazskorjanec come to visit and get on stage w/ me”.

“I was pregnant w/ her all of the @strictlycomedancinglive last year, so it was quite a full circle moment to have her on stage”.

The presenter went on to say, “I miss them both, but so thrilled to show her one day how much mami loved doing what she did and how wonderful it is to bring so much joy to those who come watch. Feeling very blessed”.

Many fans of Janette’s headed to the comments to compliment the adorable post.

One fan wrote, “This is beautiful and special Janette xx”.

“Omg this is adorable! A memories to hold on to forever, treasure these moments together”, penned a second commenter.

Another fan added, “Oh this is adorable, memories to last a lifetime”.