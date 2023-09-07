Janette Manrara shares sweet update on her first day back at work

Janette Manrara has shared an adorable update on her first day back at work!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer welcomed her first child, Lyra Rose, into the world in July with her husband, Aljaž Škorjanec.

Now, six weeks on from the birth of her daughter, Janette has returned to her presenting role on BBC One’s Morning Live.

However, despite having to leave her baby girl at home for the first time, Janette revealed that she still had a special connection to Lyra while on air!

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 39-year-old posted a heartwarming snap of new dad Aljaž showing Janette on TV to baby Lyra.

“It was so nice to be back on @bbcmorninglive today w/ @gethincjones and the whole gang! But what made it extra special, is that Lyra got to watch her Mami doing her thing at work for the first time w/ her cousins Zala and Tisa,” Janette gushed in the caption of her post.

“So special to know that they were all watching together at home! This photo melted my heart. I cannot wait to cuddle her all day now!” she exclaimed further.

Janette concluded her post by paying tribute to other mums who leave their children at home to go out and work.

“To all the working moms out there…. You’re incredible and we’ve got this,” she promised.

Yesterday evening, Janette confirmed that she has had a brief return to her co-hosting duties for Strictly’s companion show It Takes Two.

“I got glammed up for the It Takes Two photoshoot,” the new mum teased, as she joined forces with her new co-host, Fleur East.

The former Strictly pro concluded her chat by sharing a few behind-the-scenes tidbits.

“I got to see all of the couples dancing a little bit today while I was in the studio, and they look really good already. So, I think we’re in for a really good year. Every year we think, ‘How is it going to get better?’, but it does!” she praised.