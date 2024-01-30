Janette Manrara shares insight into Strictly tour with baby Lyra

Janette Manrara has been spilling all the details about the Strictly Come Dancing live tour!

The professional dancer is currently travelling across the UK with her fellow Strictly stars, bringing the ballroom magic to several major cities.

After giving birth to her daughter Lyra in July, Janette has been tasked with hosting each night of the tour.

However, the new mum has since admitted that while she enjoys her role, it is a struggle to spend time apart from her six-month-old daughter and her husband Aljaž Škorjanec.

In an interview with OK!, the 40-year-old was asked if she hopes for a visit from Lyra throughout the tour.

“She’s got noise-cancelling headphones, so I’m hoping she does pop in at some point to the arena and sees Mummy do what Mummy does. But I’ll miss her a lot,” she admitted.

Janette was then quizzed on her thoughts about getting involved with the hit dance show after giving birth.

“I couldn’t dance last year because I was secretly pregnant, so it’s nice this year that I get these little pockets of moments where I can dance again, just to show Mama’s still got it! I’m holding the fort, but give me two seconds so I can do a little bit of dancing too,” she teased.

The It Takes Two presenter also took the opportunity to gush over her husband, with whom she tied the knot in 2017.

“Now we’ve got Lyra in the picture, I feel like more than ever we’re a team because we really are doing this co-parenting thing together. It’s very 50-50,” Janette explained.

“At the moment I’m working, but after this is done, Aljaž might be working and then I step in. I really value him a lot for being able to step in and be an amazing dad and look after her – and help me be able to do what I love doing, being on stage and hosting the show and all that,” she concluded.