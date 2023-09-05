Jana Kramer reveals clip of her telling her kids she’s pregnant

Jana Kramer is preparing to welcome another little one into the world.

The former One Tree Hill star is expecting a baby boy with her fiancé Allan Russell, and announced the wonderful news back in June.

As her due date gets nearer, Jana has been reflecting on the special moment she told her children that she was pregnant.

The 39-year-old unveiled the heartwarming moments on TikTok and Instagram for her millions of followers to see.

Kramer first sat down with her seven-year-old Jolie to tell her she was going to be a big sister again.

She sweetly said, “Mommy wants to share this just with you right now”, as she explained that the reason why she’s been ‘so sick’ recently is because, “Mommy has a baby in her belly”.

Jolie was clearly overwhelmed with excitement and joy as she kicked and jumped on the bed with glee.

Jana let Jolie feel her baby bump as she went on to add, “I wanted to share this moment with you because you’re my first and you are just the love of my life”.

“I wanted to tell you first. I wanted to have something together…something that’s just you and me. OK? A little secret between you and me”.

The 90210 actress then shared the emotional footage of Jolie telling her little brother, four-year-old Jace, that their mum was pregnant.

“Mommy has a baby in her tummy”, the young girl sweetly told her little brother who cutely approached his mum to give her stomach a kiss.

The little ones then both exclaimed that they’d love to have a little brother, and their wish came true as Jana held a gender reveal party at the end of June to confirm she was having another baby boy.

Many fans of the actress shared how adorable they thought the videos were online.

One fan wrote, “Such a beautiful moment!”, while a second penned, “I’m tearing up over here”.

“This is so special. You’re such a good Mama”, another commenter added.

When announcing her pregnancy earlier this summer, Jana revealed, “We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement…at least for a little while) but I’m pregnant!!!!”.

“Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever”.