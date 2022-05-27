Jamie Oliver ‘content’ to be celebrating birthday surrounded by his ‘tribe’

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver turns 47 today and to celebrate, the dad-of-five took to Instagram to share a snap of him and his family to his 9M followers.

Jamie, his wife Juliette and their daughter Daisy are enjoying soaking up the sun together in the photo. The caption reads, “It’s my Birthday and I’m 47 years old!!……..how did that happen….. It’s bit scary really, but I’m really very happy today as I have most of my tribe around me and I’m bursting with contentment!!”.

“That’s the best gift isn’t it… The sun is out and I’m very very grateful to have such a loving family, very kind friends, work family and of course you my supportive audience, some of which have been with me since the beginning as the naked chef 23 years ago!”.

He continued, “All of you play a big part in enriching my ever ageing life… Haha… this is me with the incredible @joolsoliver and precious Daisy just swinging in a cozy chair…. Thank you as ever jamie xxx”.

Friends of the chef headed to the comments to wish him well on his birthday, with television presenter Kate Thorton writing, “Happy Birthday Sir x”, and radio presenter Zoe Ball penning, “happy birthday champ. Big love atcha always”.

“Happy birthday to one of the coolest guys on earth”, model Helena Christensen added.

Jamie’s wife also shared an Instagram post to celebrate her hubby's birthday with a carousel of snaps of their family. Jools wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my Best Friend in the whole world. So happy to be sharing it with you. I love you so much xxx”.

She added, “(looking so much forward to the dinner you are cooking me this evening)”.

Jamie and Jools tied the knot in June 2000 and went on to have 20-year-old Poppy, 19-year-old Daisy, 13-year-old Petal, 11-year-old Buddy and five-year-old River.