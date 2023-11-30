Jamie Lynn Spears posts official statement after I’m A Celeb exit

Jamie Lynn Spears has finally broken her silence after her shocking exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

It was announced yesterday evening that the Zoey 101 actress, who is also the younger sister of pop superstar Britney Spears, had left the show due to “medical reasons”.

Jamie Lynn lasted 10 days in the Australian jungle, but had struggled mentally throughout the series.

Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

Now, less than 24 hours after her dramatic departure was confirmed, the 32-year-old has decided to speak out.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Jamie Lynn re-shared her official I’m A Celebrity portrait.

The mum-of-two also revealed presents that she will be bringing home to five-year-old daughter Ivey – a mini version of her camp t-shirt, as well as the traditional khaki shirt and red trousers that the celebrities wear.

Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

“I can’t wait to share with y’all everything about this once in a lifetime experience, but I don’t even know where to start when trying to describe what an incredibly special time and place I had with some of the absolute best humans I have ever met and consider family now,” Jamie Lynn penned.

“THANK YALL for welcoming me into your living rooms night after night, and for supporting me through all the highs and lows. I’m am so grateful for this show, and all of the wonderful people apart of it!” she continued.

Jamie Lynn concluded: “I will be taking some time to recover, and spend time with my family, but looking forward to sharing all about my journey on @imacelebrity with everyone! LOVE YALLLL”.

Credit: ITV

Jamie Lynn expressed several times throughout her I’m A Celebrity experience that she was tempted to go home to her family.

During Tuesday’s episode, she tried to use the camp’s fake phonebox to call her relatives in Louisiana, stating to herself: “This place is where people go to have the worst days of their lives. Dear God, please help me to make it. I think I’ve got to leave.”