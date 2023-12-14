Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about ‘regrets’ with I’m A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed the ‘regrets’ that she has after quitting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Zoey 101 actress famously exited the hit ITV show after lasting 10 days in the Australian camp. At the time, the I’m A Celebrity producers stated that Jamie Lynn had left the jungle on “medical grounds”.

Following her dramatic exit, viewers have now been given a glimpse into the star’s departure, and her thoughts on her experience.

In her post-exit interview on I’m A Celebrity… Coming Out, which aired last night, the 32-year-old recalled how her campmates in the jungle rallied around her.

"The first few days in camp were tough for me. The only way I felt I could cope was to cry. And out of nowhere surprisingly these wonderful humans scooped me up and brought out a side of me I didn't know I had. I let my guard down,” Jamie Lynn confessed.

The reality star then went on to explain why she chose to regularly speak about her older sister, pop sensation Britney Spears.

Credit: ITV

"My campmates were talking about their families, why was I not gonna talk about mine? I wasn't gonna be the one not sharing, that would be strange,” she noted.

When asked if she intends to keep in touch with her co-stars, Jamie Lynn responded: "I think I wanna move to the UK, I'd like them to adopt me. I have never laughed harder with a group of humans like that where your abs are hurting. I made life-long friends, I forgot I could do that. I forgot people could like me.”

Describing the show as “the hardest but most fulfilling thing”, Jamie Lynn concluded by admitting that she “really wanted to be there longer.”

“I do regret that my journey didn't fully play out till the end. I can't say enough, I've made life-long friends. I hope they feel the same way,” she exclaimed.