Jamie Lee Curtis to officiate daughter’s wedding in an unusual outfit.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced that she will be officiating her daughter’s wedding in a custom-made World of Warcraft costume.

The actress is not only officiating the ceremony but it will take place in the Knives Out star’s back garden.

The 64-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night and confirmed she will be dressed as Jaina Proudmoore from the popular online game World of Warcraft. “It’s a cosplay wedding. That means you wear a costume, you dress up as something”.

The Freaky Friday actress explained that she shopped on Etsy for her outfit and found a seamstress that could create the costume she had in mind. The only issue was that she was based in Russia. “I paid her a nice sum of money for this and all is going great. I sent her my measurements”.

All was well for a few weeks until the dressmaker contacted Curtis about an issue with the costume. Unfortunately, the tragic conflict in Ukraine has caused a delay in Jamie’s outfit being sent to her. “I got an email from her. She said there may be a delay in sending the costume. The costume is coming from Russia”.

Curtis is clearly looking forward to the big day as it would mean that both of her children got married on her property. “Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears. It’s so much more meaningful”. What a sweet message for the star’s daughters to hear.

Her daughter Ruby will tie the knot with her partner Cynthia in May.