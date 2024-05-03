James Corden & Ruth Jones confirm Gavin & Stacey Christmas special

It's finally official – Gavin and Stacey is returning for another Christmas special!

After months of speculation, co-stars and co-writers James Corden and Ruth Jones have announced that the last-ever episode of the hit BBC sitcom will air this Christmas.

James – best known for his role as Smithy in Gavin and Stacey – took to social media earlier today to reveal the wonderful news.

On Instagram, the 45-year-old posted a black-and-white photo of himself and Ruth holding up the script for the finale.

"Some news… It's official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James," the pair penned in a joint statement.

