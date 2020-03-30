James and Ola Jordan pick traditional name for their little girl

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan have finally revealed the name of their daughter. The couple welcomed their first child into the world on February 27 and confirmed her name in a sweet interview with Hello!

The doting parents admitted that they didn't settle on a name until a week after their little girl was born. In the end, they picked the name Ella and we think it is absolutely perfect. The name Ella means light.

Ola shared: "We didn’t have a name for the first week – she was just Baby, our little munchkin."

New mum Ola shared: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect

James added: "It is all the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background. This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world."

The couple struggled to conceive for three years, but thankfully Ola fell pregnant after her first round of IVF last summer.