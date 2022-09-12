Jacqueline Jossa opens up about ‘free time’ with kids back at school

Jacqueline Jossa has been debating how she is going to spend her weekdays!

The 29-year-old’s youngest daughter, Mia (4), started primary school last week. Now that both of her children are back at school, Jacqueline has opened up to her followers about her free-time dilemma.

The former EastEnders actress took to her Instagram stories earlier today to share her ‘mum-time’ ideas.

“Just dropped Mia in for her second day of school, big school,” Jac explained. “Breaking my heart entirely.”

However, Jac admitted that she is making progress at the school gates. “I didn’t cry this time though, so that’s good. Sobbed on Friday, absolutely sobbed.”

Jacqueline goes on to ponder about her life, now that her two children are out of the house most days of the week. “It’s so crazy as well because I feel like now both of my babies are off into the big girls’ school, and now I’m gonna have all of this spare time.”

The mum-of-two debated how she should fill her new-found free time. “Like don’t get me wrong, I’m working tomorrow and I do have a lot of work coming up, but in my spare time I need to do something, and I need to go to the gym.”

Deep down, though, the idea of the gym didn’t appeal to Jac. “I’m not going to go today… I might start tomorrow,” she teased with a grin.

“I really got to start a new hobby… maybe I’ll take up tennis or something,” the mum-of-two wondered to herself.

“Or I could just watch loads of Netflix”, Jac said with a laugh. “I’m joking…” she added, before raising her eyebrows.

Along with four-year-old Mia, Jacqueline shares seven-year-old Ella with her husband, Dan Osborne. Jac is also a stepmum to Dan’s eight-year-old son, Teddy.

We hope Jacqueline enjoys her new free time – however she decides to spend it!