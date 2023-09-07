Jack Whitehall & Roxy Horner unveil first look at their first child

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner have finally shared a first glimpse of their baby girl!

It was confirmed yesterday that the comedian and model had welcomed their first child together. Jack and Roxy were spotted by MailOnline on Tuesday, leaving the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their newborn.

Now, a few days on from becoming parents, the pair have chosen to share a first glimpse into their baby daughter’s birth!

Taking to Instagram last night, the couple decided to post heartwarming snaps from hospital on their respective accounts.

Credit: Jack Whitehall & Roxy Horner / Instagram

New mum Roxy uploaded a sweet snap of herself cuddling her baby girl, as the little one wore an adorable white dress. The 32-year-old also revealed the family-of-three’s first photo together.

“The love of my life,” Roxy simply gushed in her caption

Meanwhile, Bad Education star Jack accompanied his comedic message with a lovely image of himself cradling his daughter.

“Well this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined,” the 35-year-old exclaimed.

“In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever. So excited to have started a family of my own,” he continued.

Jack then went on to joke: “Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now.”

As the new parents have not announced their daughter’s name yet, Jack concluded by teasing: “Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it.”

Many fellow celebs have since congratulated Jack and Roxy on their new arrival.

“Rock, DJ, Dwayne or Dwanette… all amazing names! Congratulations brother to you and amazing mama!!” replied Jack's Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

“Congratulations darling. Welcome to the pink club,” added TOWIE alum Ferne McCann.