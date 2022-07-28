Jack Osbourne welcomes fourth baby into the world & reveals cute name

Jack Osbourne, son of the infamous Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has announced the birth of his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart, his fourth, and shared the little one’s ‘sweet’ name with the world.

Jack shared the exciting news on Instagram with an adorable photo of the newborn in a knitted bear outfit. He captioned the post, “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs”.

He continued, “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy”. Maple is possibly the sweetest name we've ever heard!

The comment section was inundated with congratulatory messages for Jack and Aree from fans and celeb friends alike.

Comedian Keith Lemon wrote, “Massive congratulations x”, while author Maghan McCain penned, “Ahhh congratulations!!!!”.

“We’re so happy for you and Aree and the girls! She’s perfect. Never too soon for baby’s first ghost hunt”, added paranormal investigator and Portals to Hell star, Katrina Weidman.

Aree also shared a snap of her new arrival wearing a yellow onesie, lovingly saying she is her “soulmate”.

Jack’s mum, Sharon, shared the news that her granddaughter arrived saying, “Ozzy and I are over the [moon]”.

The 36-year-old announced the news that he and Aree were expecting their first child together in March of this year, after having proposed to the new mum in December 2021.

When revealing the pair were engaged, the dad-of-four said, “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Like is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her”.

“She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now”.

Jack is also dad to three daughters, 10-year-old Peral, seven-year-old Andy and four-year-old Minnie, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.