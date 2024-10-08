Jack Grealish confirms birth of first child with partner Sasha Attwood

Jack Grealish is now a dad!

The Manchester City footballer has announced the arrival of his first child with his girlfriend, model Sasha Attwood. The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Jack and Sasha took to social media separately last night to share the wonderful news of their baby joy. In a post on his Instagram account, Jack revealed a black-and-white snap of their baby daughter wrapped up in a blanket, clutching one of her parents’ fingers.

“Mila Rose Grealish 27/09/24,” Jack wrote in his caption, alongside a blue love heart.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram page, Sasha posted the same image and took the opportunity to gush over her daughter.

“27/09/24 Mila Rose Grealish,” Sasha penned, adding: “The most special moment of my life.”

Following the arrival of their first child together, Jack and Sasha have received an abundance of well-wishes from many famous faces.

“Perfection love you so much already Mila Rose, auntie megs can’t wait to buy you frilly socks and tutus xxx,” replied Megan Pickford, the wife of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“Awww beautiful congratulations,” commented The Only Way Is Essex alum Georgia Kousoulou.

“Congratulations to you both.. enjoy your newborn bubble xxxxxx,” added former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, who is engaged to Jack’s England teammate Jarrod Bowen.

On July 7, Sasha announced that she was expecting her first child with Jack.

At the time, the 28-year-old took to Instagram and unveiled a stunning photo of her blossoming bump, with both of the couple’s hands wrapped around her bump.

“Half of me, half of you – beyond blessed,” Sasha sweetly wrote in her caption.

Jack also re-shared the same snap on his own Instagram page, with the 29-year-old exclaimed: "Life's biggest blessing.”

Jack and Sasha first met at secondary school in Solihull, Manchester. The pair later started dating when they were 16 years old, and have been together ever since.