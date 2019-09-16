J.Lo’s 11-year-old son will walk her down the aisle on her wedding day

It sounds like Jennifer Lopez’s role in The Wedding Planner has taught her a thing or two about planning the perfect wedding day. The singer is set to marry her longtime beau Alex Rodriguez, but has yet to set a date for the big day.

The Hustlers actress is being super laid back about the nuptials, but she does have something special organised for her wedding day.

The mum said her son Alex is going to walk her down the aisle when she marries Alex. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the mum gushed about her children, stressing that they’ll be a huge part of the ceremony.

She shares 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme with former partner Marc Antony.

The Maid In Manhattan star still has a lot of decisions to make, including the location. She told the publication, “We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans… and we're talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don't know yet. We can't narrow it down yet.”

The On The Floor singer announced her engagement to Alex in March.

The couple confirmed the news by posting a photo of Jennifer’s engagement ring. It is believed her engagement ring cost a whopping $1 million.

Alex simply captioned the image, “She said yes,” while J.Lo captioned the image with numerous heart emojis.

The couple have been together since the beginning of 2017.