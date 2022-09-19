Izzy Judd shares heartwarming achievement with husband Harry

Izzy and Harry Judd achieved something this weekend that every parent dreams of!

Last night, Izzy shared an important milestone with her Instagram followers. She posted a black-and-white photo of the pair looking smartly dressed, with Izzy planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek. In the caption, she revealed that she and the McFly star went on holiday together without their children, for the first time since becoming parents.

“Time spent just us is very rare these days”, the 38-year-old admitted. “Venturing abroad for the first time without the children for the weekend to celebrate our friends wedding was filled with all the emotions.”

Izzy went on to describe how she felt without her children for a few days. “It really felt so strange, I woke in the night disoriented wondering where the children were!” she exclaimed. “On the other hand, I read a book, slept for hours and ate breakfast slowly…”

In the conclusion of her caption, Izzy shared heartwarming details of her memorable weekend away with her husband. “We danced the night away (or should I say Harry led me around the dance floor) and we remembered what it feels like to be just ‘us’ again,” she penned sweetly. “my happy place will always be beside you @harryjudd”.

Some of Izzy’s 302K followers took to her Instagram comments section to express their delight for the couple.

“It’s so important to still have some time just as a couple isn’t it!”, wrote one follower. “Not easy when you have kids”.

“‘Us time’ is so important”, advised another follower. “Time to be yourselves and remember you are important too!”

Izzy and Harry first started their relationship in October 2005. The pair dated for almost seven years, before Harry popped the question in May 2012 over a romantic beach dinner in St Lucia. The couple subsequently tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony, just a few days before Christmas in 2012.

Izzy and Harry share three children together – six-year-old daughter Lola, five-year-old son Kit, and 11-month-old son Lockie.

We’re glad the pair had a wonderful minibreak together!