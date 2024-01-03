ITV finally announces release date for Love Island: All Stars

Love Island is returning very soon – with a twist!

Back in September, ITV confirmed months of speculation by announcing Love Island: All Stars, which will see former Islanders returning to the famous villa.

Ahead of its launch, the broadcaster has now revealed the premiere date for All Stars. Taking to social media earlier today, ITV posted a short video and wrote: “It’s almost time to get those winter coats off! The countdown to Love Island: All Stars is on! 15th January, 9pm on ITV2.”

This is the first time in its history that a Love Island series will be simultaneously broadcast on ITV1, alongside its usual home on ITV2.

It is believed that the new spin-off will be filmed in South Africa, in replacement of Love Island’s annual winter series.

Host Maya Jama, who joined the show for the first time last January, has revealed that she will be returning once again to present All Stars.

Maya first showcased a glimpse for the series on December 23, when a brief clip was posted of the 29-year-old wearing a glitzy red dress.

“We’re bringing back All Star Islanders for a second chance at love. The question is, who will be back for amor?” Maya teased at the time.

The initial lineup for Love Island: All Stars has yet to be released, but with the series launching in just under two weeks’ time, fans can expect confirmation in the coming days.

On social media site X, Love Island viewers have already been expressing who they would like to see on All Stars.

“Catherine and Ovie could make a stunning couple,” gushed one user, mentioning series 10 star Catherine Agbaje and series five contestant Ovie Soko.

“No one tell Scott about this,” another joked, referring to Scott van-der-Sluis, who appeared on three separate versions of Love Island in 2023.

“Chris & Kem!!! It has to be both of them!” a third fan exclaimed, mentioning season three favourites Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay.