ITV confirms Maya Jama shake-up with Love Island: All Stars

ITV has confirmed a huge format shake-up ahead of the launch of Love Island: All Stars!

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the spin-off series to the hit ITV reality show will be debuting on January 15.

However, with All Stars due to launch in South Africa in just under two weeks’s time, it has now been revealed that there will a change to the Love Island scheduling this season.

Every Sunday night after the main show, fans tend to tune into Love Island: Aftersun, hosted by Maya Jama.

Accompanying the series, Aftersun provides comedic commentary from panellists such as Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson, as well as celebrity guests, former Islanders and recently dumped contestants.

However, in a new statement, ITV has announced that Aftersun will not be airing alongside this year’s All Stars series.

Speaking to the Radio Times, a spokesperson from ITV explained: "Aftersun is not happening in its traditional form as Love Island: All Stars is a separate series to Love Island.”

The spokesperson went on to say: "Instead, interviews will take place outside the villa with Maya Jama, so it looks and feels different to the regular show. The change enables fans to see a lot more of popular presenter Maya Jama during the main show, as her role and involvement increases."

This news comes as Maya Jama spoke out for the first time today ahead of the Love Island: All Stars launch.

Speaking on This Morning, the 29-year-old teased that the All Stars line-up is comprised of contestants from the show’s first series, right up to the most recent series in the summer of 2023.

"There are some in their thirties, some in their mid twenties,” she hinted, adding that she thinks the different range of contestants will “have a lot more drama” for viewers.

Although fans have yet to find out who will be taking part in the brand-new spin-off, they won’t have much longer to wait, as Love Island: All Stars begins on Monday, January 15 at 9pm, with a simultaneous broadcast on ITV1 and ITV2.