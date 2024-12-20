ITV confirms premiere date for next series of Dancing On Ice

We finally know when Dancing On Ice will be back on our screens!

In October of this year, ITV revealed the identities of the celebrities who will be taking to the ice for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The series, which is presented by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, is typically expected to premiere each year in early January.

Now, as 2025 approaches, ITV has finally confirmed when the new series of Dancing On Ice will be launching!

Earlier today, the broadcaster took to social media to reveal that the seventeenth series of Dancing On Ice will arrive on January 12.

The team penned on Instagram: “Polish your skates and sparkle your sequins, we're back on your screens on Sunday 12th January 2025!”

Following the exciting announcement, many Dancing On Ice viewers have been taking to Instagram to share their reactions.

“So excited my fave time of the year,” one fan commented.

“Yayyyyy! Can't wait,” another praised.

“Can’t wait for this series!!!!!” a third fan added.

The celebrities that will be taking to the ice this January will be Coronation Street star Sam Aston, The Only Way Is Essex alum Ferne McCann, retired Olympian Sir Steve Redgrave, former EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks and The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce.

Rounding out the lineup will be comedian Josh Jones, footballer Anton Ferdinand, Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey, TOWIE star Dan Edgar, Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan and former Love Island bombshell Chris Taylor.

Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey was also announced in the lineup. However, earlier this month, the 47-year-old confirmed that she has had to withdraw from the series due to sustaining an injury.

Sarah, who fractured her left ankle during training, wrote at the time: "Absolutely gutted to have my Dancing on Ice training interrupted in this way – just as my first routine was really coming together!”

A celebrity replacement for Sarah has not been announced by ITV.