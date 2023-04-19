It’s World Disaronno Day & we’re celebrating with two delicious cocktails!

This Disaronno Day, celebrate the Renaissance of Italian spirit with Disaronno’s warm and sophisticated amaretto liqueur. Originating from Saronno, Italy where it is still produced today, Disaronno’s secret recipe dates back to 1525.

Using only carefully selected ingredients and no additives, the distinctive amber coloured liqueur gets its colour from caramelised sugar and is made from the pure essence of 17 herbs and fruits soaked in apricot kernel oil to create the unmistakable almond and peach flavour.

The rich and bold Italian taste and elegance of Disaronno makes it a versatile liqueur that can be enjoyed on the rocks for a delectable digestif, to create a delicious variety of craft cocktails such as a refreshing Disaronno Sour or Disaronno Fizz, and for adding depth and texture to desserts such as ice-cream and tiramisu.

Steeped in history, the intrinsic Italian craftsmanship of the Disaronno brand extends to the iconic square bottle and black embossed cap that has been hand-crafted by master glassmakers from Murano Italy.

This Disaronno Day, why not get creative and make one of their signature cocktails at home!

Disaronno Sour

Disaronno Sour

A unique refreshing drink, in which the distinctive notes of DISARONNO blend with the scent of freshly squeezed lemons.

Ingredients

50 ml Disaronno

25 ml fresh lemon juice

5 ml sugar syrup

Egg white (optional)

Method

Shake all the ingredients together with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

Disaronno Fizz

Disaronno Fizz

A low-alcohol drink with a distinct character. The original taste and unmistakable aroma of Disaronno® are combined with fizzy soda bubbles and lemon juice for a refreshing and thirst-quenching cocktail.

Ingredients

45 ml Disaronno

150 ml soda or sparkling water

Fresh lemon juice

Method

Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with soda water. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.

Disaronno is available from retailers nationwide. For more information visit www.disaronno.com.