It’s over! Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts end relationship

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts have announced their split. The couple met when Ashley was a contestant on the 2018 series of Strictly.

They were together for over a year.

The 29-year-old dancer took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote: “Ash and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future.”

The Pussycat Dolls member has yet to comment on their split.

The pair were introduced to one another during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Ashley and Giovanni were not paired together but grew close over her time on the show. Ashely was paired with Pasha Kovalev and Giovanni competed with singer Faye Tozer.

The couple confirmed their romance during a holiday to Miami at the end of 2018.

The breakup comes after Ashley reunited with The Pussycat Dolls, who are set to embark on their reunion tour across Ireland and the UK later this year.