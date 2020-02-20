It’s over! Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills break-up

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch and her boyfriend Travis Mills have ended their relationship after three years together.

E! News revealed that the couple split up after months of speculation. Petsch and Mills rarely featured on one another’s social media which sparked break-up rumours last year.

It is understood that Petsch has moved out of their Los Angeles home too. US Weekly reported: “She has moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place.”

The couple got together shortly after Petsch landed her role on Riverdale. The musician congratulated her on Facebook after he had auditioned, but failed to win the role of Jughead, which went to Cole Sprouse.

The 25-year-old explained why she made her relationship in a 2017 interview with Marie Claire: “I generally don't go public with relationships, but it was one of those things where, when you know you know. And I know with him.”

“I feel like it's better to come out and be honest about what I'm doing than try to hide it; I don't feel any kind of protectiveness towards it when it comes to fans. We've got a very solid relationship,” she added.

Madeleine’s Riverdale co-stars Charles Melton and Camila Mendes also went their separate ways recently after dating for a year.

Fellow cast mates Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are still going strong, despite constant rumours about their relationship.