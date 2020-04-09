It’s over! Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes end their relationship

Love Island's Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson have split up after over a year together. The Little Mix singer and reality star's split was amicable.

A source revealed that the pair ended things over the phone a few weeks.

They told The Sun: "Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they’re still really good friends. They had a chat on the phone about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course."

The source stressed: "They’re both absolutely fine."

The couple were together for 16 months after first being spotted together in January 2019.

The couple have yet to comment on the break-up reports.