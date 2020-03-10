It’s over! Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence end their relationship

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence have broken up. The couple ended their relationship after ten months together. Love Island star Dani rekindled her relationship with Kimmence shortly after she split up with Jack Fincham.

It is understood that the pair split up due to a number of arguments. A representative for Dani confirmed the break-up news to PA.

A source close to the reality star told The Sun: “Over a period of weeks tensions between Dani and Sammy reached boiling point.

“When they started dating again last year some of Dani's mates warned her about getting back with Sammy because of his reputation. He's a bit of a wheeler dealer and loves fame and attention. Really it's the opposite of what Dani wants. She decided it was best for her to just end it. She was sick of the drama and had enough of the fighting.”

Fans were concerned for the Love Island winner when she expressed her heartache on Twitter this week. Dani wrote: “Life can really be tough sometimes & it might take years to figure it out, but everything happens for a reason.”

Dani was dating the stockbroker a year before she took part in the 2018 series of Love Island.