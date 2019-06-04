It’s official: YouTuber Jim Chapman goes public with new girlfriend

YouTuber Jim Chapman has confirmed his new relationship with model Sarah Tarleton. The Internet star took to Instagram to share the sweet news with his fans.

Jim and his model girlfriend looked as happy as ever as they posed for the snap at All Points Easts festival this weekend.

He captioned the snap: ‘Today's mission is to get @sarah.tarleton to enjoy Bon Iver at @allpointseastuk. I think she's just too happy for it!’

Sarah also posted a series of polaroids to her account and wrote: “We tolerate each other I guess….”

The model announced his split from YouTube star Tanya Burr in March.

The couple, who had been together for 12 years, released separate statements confirming they had ended their marriage.

At the time, Jim shared: “"After twelve incredible years, Tan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We're still absolutely the best of friends and have nothing but love and respect for each other. We will continue to support one another in all of our ventures and are both looking forward to what the future holds.”

Budding actress Tanya Burr stated: "Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together. We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

Jim has faced backlash for ‘moving on too quickly’ after his divorce, but there’s no doubt fans are thrilled to see him happy in his new relationship.