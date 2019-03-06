It’s National Spray Tan Day – Here’s where you can get the best discount

When it comes to fake tan, Ireland as a nation definitely has a reputation for loving the stuff.

Whether it's a full body bronze spray tan for a night out, or a quick splash on tanning water for a golden complexion, rarely are Irish women without a faux glow.

You can't really beat a properly applied spray tan – and today just so happens to be National Spray Tan Day (yes, it IS a thing).

We are a nation of tan aficionados. Mintel research has shown that Ireland is the second biggest per capita market for fake tan, behind Sweden, and ahead of the UK.

'As soon as you see good weather everyone wants to be bronzed,' says Linda Stinson, Co-Founder of Tyrone-based, Mayo-manufactured Bellamianta Luxury Tan.

'We haven’t seen any real sun for months and people start to expose their skin.'

'The end of February and March is when we see the pickup.'

Honestly, with a week including both sun an snow behind us, we're ready to look tan.