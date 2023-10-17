SHEmazing!
It’s Chocolate Week 2023: here’s the lowdown on our favourite treats to celebrate

by

Chocolate lovers get ready to celebrate, it’s Chocolate Week (Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd). What better way to celebrate your love of all things cocoa bean than treating yourself to one of six delicious Lily O’Brien’s premium chocolate Share Bags (RRP €3.00). Now the ultimate dilemma, to share or not to share, that’s the real question!

Milk Chocolate Orange Share Bag:

New to the range, the Lily O’Brien’s signature milk chocolate is filled with a smooth milk orange chocolate truffle filling, vibrant and zesty and full of flavour.

Mega Milk Chocolate Share Bag:

Lily O’Brien’s 40% Mega Milk Chocolate Share Bag is an intense, milk chocolate hit with 40% cocoa to deliver a creamy, velvety taste, and the ultimate chocolate experience. The perfect option for chocolate lovers who like the classics but also enjoy that extra cocoa kick.

70% Dark Belgian Chocolate Share Bag:

The Lily O’Brien’s 70% Dark Belgian Chocolate Share Bag is made from 70% Belgian dark chocolate ensuring the dark chocolate buttons deliver a rich and irresistibly smooth taste experience.

Crunchy Salted Almond Share Bag:

Crunchy salted almond pieces wrapped in Lily O’Brien’s luxurious milk chocolate offers a taste like no other. Combining sweet and salty, the Crunchy Salted Almond Share Bag is a decadent combination of naughty and nutty that we all need in our lives.

Creamy Caramel with Sea Salt Share Bag:

The Creamy Caramel with Sea Salt Share Bag combines a dash of sea salt with a smooth creamy caramel centre enveloped in Lily O’Brien’s delicious milk chocolate. Pure Heaven!

Crispy Butterscotch Share Bag:

As if butter wouldn't melt. The Crispy Butterscotch combines Lily O’Brien’s mouth-wateringly delicious milk chocolate with crunchy butterscotch pieces, to deliver an outstanding indulgent and moreish taste experience.

Lily O’Brien’s Share Bags (€3.00 RRP) are available now in retailers nationwide or shop the entire Lily O’Brien’s range online at www.lilyobriens.ie.

