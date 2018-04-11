It’s Cheese Fondue Day! Celebrate with this super easy recipe

Not that we need a special occasion to treat ourselves with cheese, but when we hear that today is Cheese Fondue Day, it would be rude not to take part in the festivities, amarite?

Originating from Switzerland, fondue is a dish of melted cheese (fondu literally means melted in French) served in a heavy saucepan. The pot is placed over a spirit lamp or a candle in the centre of the table and everyone is free to dip small pieces of bread into the cheese using long-stemmed forks.

According to the tradition, if anyone drops their piece of bread in the cheese, they need to pay a forfeit chosen by the other guests.

If you don't have anything planned for dinner tonight, we highly suggest the following recipe.

Easy cheese fondue

Ingredients

1 garlic clove, grated

250ml dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc

200g Emmental cheese, grated

200g Gruyère cheese, grated

50g Mature Cheddar cheese, grated

2 tbsp cornstarch

1 tbsp lemon juice

Fresh baguette, cubed, to dip

Method

Toss all the grated cheeses with cornstarch.

Place the wine and garlic into a heavy bottomed saucepan over a low heat and bring to simmer. Gradually add the cheese, whisking continuously as you go.

Once all the cheese is melted and that the mixture is smooth, add lemon juice, season with salt (you probably will hardly need any), pepper and stir.

Serve immediately!