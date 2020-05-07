It’s a girl! Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcome a daughter

Huge congratulations are in order for Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging's Georgia Groome, who have become parents for the first time.

The couple welcomed a baby girl into the world, a representative confirmed.

They stated: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this special time."

The actors revealed that they were expecting their first child together in April.

The couple, who have been together for nearly a decade, are notoriously private about their personal lives. However, Grint did open up about fatherhood in an interview with The Guardian in 2018. "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," he shared.

We couldn't be happier for the new parents.