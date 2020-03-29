It’s a girl! Ronan and Storm Keating welcome their second child

Huge congratulations are in order for Ronan and Storm Keating, who have welcomed their second child together.

The doting couple confirmed the arrival of their baby girl this afternoon. Ronan posted a beautiful black and white photo of Storm and their darling daughter in hospital.

He couldn't help but gush about their new arrival: "Hello world .Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl."

The proud parents decided to call their little girl Coco Knox Keating. How adorable?

"Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking" the Life Is a Rollercoaster singer added.

Storm posted the same photo of the family and thanked the staff at The Portland Hospital for taking such good care of her and their newborn. The mum-of-two said: "A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp Thank you so much for taking such great care of us."