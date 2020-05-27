It’s a girl! Danielle Armstrong welcomes her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong, who has become a mum for the first time. The reality star welcomed a gorgeous baby girl into the world on May 26. She confirmed her daughter's arrival by posting a series of photos of her tiny tot on Instagram and she is as cute as a button.

The mum even revealed her little one's name and we absolutely love it. She decided to call her firstborn Orla Mae. The name Orla is of Gaelic origin and means 'golden princess'.

Alongside the heartwarming photos, the new mum gushed, "My World Is Complete. Orla Mae Edney Born May 26th at 16:30pm, Weighing A Healthy 8Ibs11."

The doting mum revealed her labour wasn't easy, "Orla kept us waiting. I'm not even going to talk about the labour, I'll save that for another day. She's here and that's all that matters. I am exhausted. I think all women who have children are superheroes. And the midwives."

"I literally feel like I've been hit by a bus. I'm so pleased she's here, I literally feel like the happiest girl in the world," Danielle added.

2020 has been quite the special year for The Only Way Is Essex star. Her partner Tommy Edney popped the question during a holiday in Dubai this March. She admitted she had given up on finding love before she started dating her childhood friend. The couple had been friends for over 20 years before getting together.