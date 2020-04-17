It’s a girl! Baby joy for Cian O’Sullivan and wife Danielle

Huge congratulations are in order for GAA player Cian O'Sullivan and his wife Danielle, who have become parents for the first time.

The doting couple announced the birth of their daughter last night.

The sportsman shared a photo of his beautiful family and a gorgeous black and white photo of him and their daughter having skin-to-skin contact.

"Got to bring this little girl home yesterday. An indescribable feeling welcoming her into our world earlier this week," the new dad said.

"Couldn’t be more thankful for the staff in Holles St getting her here safely amidst all this chaos and taking such great care of Danielle. Unlike most, I can’t wait for 2 weeks of lockdown with these two!" he added.

We are over the moon for Cian and Danielle. We cannot wait to find out what name they picked for their darling girl!