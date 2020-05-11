It’s a girl! America Ferrera has welcomed her second child

Huge congratulations are in order for America Ferrera and her husband, who have welcomed their second child together.

The mum announced the birth of her daughter on Mother's Day- how fitting.

Alongside a photo of her baby girl's hand, the Ugly Betty actress revealed she gave birth to a daughter and named her Lucia Marisol.

"Arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family."

The name Lucia is of Latin origin and means light. A sweet moniker for Ferrera's darling daughter.

The 36-year-old recently spoke out about being pregnant during a global pandemic. "As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now. And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances.

She added: "Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power. Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this."

The mum-of-two announced her second pregnancy on New Year's Day. The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star posed with her husband Ryan Piers Williams and their sweet son Sebastian. In the snap, Ferrera is cradling her baby bump, but what makes it even cuter is the fact that little Sebastian is holding onto his mum’s tummy too.

The actress and her husband Ryan welcomed their first child, a boy named Sebastian, in May 2018.