It’s a boy! Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella Pick welcome a son

Huge congratulations are in order for Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella, who have welcomed their first child together. According to reports, Daniella gave birth to a healthy baby boy on February 22.

This is the Pulp Fiction director's first child.

A representative told TMZ: "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020."

It is believed the new mum gave birth in her home-country Israel, which is where the couple met for the first time in 2009.

We cannot wait to find out the name of their baby boy!