It’s a boy! Nadia Essex announces the birth of her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Nadia Essex, who has welcomed her first child into the world. The reality star gave birth to a gorgeous baby boy this week and shared the first photo of her son on Instagram.

The doting mum is kissing her baby boy's hand in the sweet snap. She simply captioned it: "He is here and he is perfect."

Fans and friends of Nadia couldn't help but gush about her news in the comments, "So so happy for you my darling, we can’t wait to see you, lots of love."

"Congratulations, welcome to the single mother club, we are the best of the best xxx" another said.

One added: "Congratulations enjoy every minute you will be a fantastic mummy."

Nadia has yet to reveal the name of her darling boy, but we certainly cannot wait to find out.