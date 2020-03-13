It’s a boy! Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas welcome a son

Huge congratulations are in order for Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas, who have welcomed their first child together. The former TOWIE star gave birth to a beautiful baby boy and his name is so sweet.

The mum decided to call her son Roman Ravello. The name Roman means strong and powerful.

Lucy posted a beautiful black and white photo of her darling boy to announce the news on Instagram. Her friends showered her with love following the announcement. Olivia Attwood wrote: "Beautiful name. Congratulations guys."

"Super mumma," said Stacey Solomon.

Samantha Faiers gushed: "I thought you had gone a bit quiet. Huge congratulations on the birth of your beautiful baby boy. lots of love. Xxxx"