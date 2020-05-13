It’s a boy! Fair City star Amilia Keating welcomes her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Fair City star Amilia Keating, who has become a mum for the first time.

The actress and her husband Conall welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world. According to reports, the new mum confirmed the name of her son this morning.

"Reggie Thomas Karl Keating born in a serious hurry weighing 7lb 9oz."

The name Reggie is of German origin and means 'powerful ruler', which is the perfect option for their little man.

The couple picked the name Karl because they wanted to honour their co-star and friend Karl Shiels, who tragically passed away last year.

I’m still shaking!!! I am so happy I have a son!!! Your gonna be your daddy’s double my prince. No one is going to be good enough for you. I’ve never known a love like this! You are my world already #babyboy #itsaboy #mammyshero #MayBaby #ComingSoon #genderreveal pic.twitter.com/PBuk2aox66 — Amilia Stewart-Keating (@Amilia_Keating) December 7, 2019

The new mum added: "You are so unbelievably loved and I can’t believe you are all mine. Connall, I love you baby. Look what we made.

"Can’t wait to introduce the world to the new love of our life."

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together last October. The actress wrote, "You are on an absolute mission and We can’t wait to meet you baby. I love you so much already and I can’t wait to be your Mammy.”

Feature: Amilia Keating