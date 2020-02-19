It’s a boy! Baby joy for Sex and the City star Chris Noth and wife Tara

Huge congratulations are in order for Sex and the City star Chris Noth and his wife Tara Wilson, who have welcomed their second child together.

The actor confirmed the birth of their second son on Instagram. He shared the cutest photo of their tiny tot bundled up in a blanket to announce the news.

Alongside the sweet snap of their sleeping baby, the dad revealed his name- Keats.

He wrote: “Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats!” The dad added a quote by English poet John Keats, revealing that their son is named after the famous writer.

“A thing of beauty is a joy forever,” he wrote alongside the snap.

The 65-year-old actor and Tara are also parents to 12-year-old son Orion. There’s no doubt he cannot wait to take care of his little brother.

The doting dad was showered with love from his friends and fans shortly after revealing the news. “Oh my goodness ! He is so perfect and beautiful ! Congratulations to you all,” said Kristin Davis.

“Congratulations to u & the family old friend! Look forward to meeting him!” Noel Ashman wrote.

“Congratulations Noths!!!” Leven Rambin added.

Baby Keats is as cute as can be. We couldn’t be happier for Chris and Tara.