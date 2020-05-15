It’s a boy! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross reveal gender of baby #3

Ashlee Simpson Ross is expecting a baby boy! The mum revealed the sex of her third child in an adorable gender reveal video.

Ashlee enlisted the help of her two children- four-year-old daughter Jagger and 11-year-old son Bronx- to share the major news. In the clip, the family cut into a cake and blue sprinkles pour out, confirming that the mum is set to welcome a son in the coming months.

The singer simply captioned the video with blue hearts. Her husband Evan Ross also shared the news on his Instagram account.

The dad gushed, “SO STOKED 2 MEET MY BABY BOY, as u can tell Jagger wanted a sis."

The couple revealed they were expecting their second child together last month. Ashlee posted a snap of her holding up her positive pregnancy test to announce the wonderful news.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” she wrote.

Ashlee and Evan welcomed their daughter Jagger in 2015. She also shares 11-year-old son Bronx with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.