It’s a boy! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross reveal gender of baby #3

Ashlee Simpson Ross is expecting a baby boy! The mum revealed the sex of her third child in an adorable gender reveal video.

Ashlee enlisted the help of her two children- four-year-old daughter Jagger and 11-year-old son Bronx- to share the major news. In the clip, the family cut into a cake and blue sprinkles pour out, confirming that the mum is set to welcome a son in the coming months.

The dad gushed, “SO STOKED 2 MEET MY BABY BOY, as u can tell Jagger wanted a sis."

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” she wrote.

Ashlee and Evan welcomed their daughter Jagger in 2015. She also shares 11-year-old son Bronx with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

 

