‘So cute’: Anne Hathaway reveals she gave birth to a baby boy

Anne Hathaway is officially a mum-of-two. The Modern Love actress revealed she gave birth to a baby boy late last year.

The mum couldn’t help but gush about her darling boy at the Critics Choice Awards on January 12. According to US Weekly, The Devil Wears Prada star shared photos of her newborn son with a fellow attendee.

Anne was overheard saying, “This is him,” to one attendee who gushed about the tiny tot. “Oh, he’s so cute,” they said.

Anne and her husband Adam Shulman are known for keeping their personal life private, especially when it comes to their children.

The actress is also a mum to three-year-old son Jonathan, who is undoubtedly thrilled by the arrival of his baby brother.

Anne revealed she was expecting her second child last summer. The Princess Diaries star posted a beautiful black and white photo of her bump to Instagram and quipped, “It’s not for a movie #2.”

She also opened up about the struggle to conceive in the honest post. Anne was praised for her openness about a topic that many people struggle to discuss publicly.

“All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love,” she wrote.

We couldn’t be happier for Anne and Adam. We cannot wait to find out what name they chose for their second child.