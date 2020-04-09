‘It is not your place’: Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship

Florence Pugh has hit back at people for criticising her relationship with Zach Braff. The Little Women star was inundated with negative comments after wishing 45-year-old Braff a happy birthday on Instagram this week.

The 24-year-old revealed that at least 70 percent of the comments under the post were abusive, which forced her to turn them off.

In an IGTV video, Pugh urged people to stop bullying her and Braff. She stressed that trolls have no right to comment on her love life and that they have no right to criticise her relationship.

“I will underline this fact, I am 24-years-old, I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place and really it has nothing to do with you.”

“So if those rules are something that you do not like then please unfollow me because the abuse you throw at him is abuse you are throwing at me and I don’t want those followers and I don’t want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him.”

“It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving EACH other. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

Pugh has been dating the Scrubs star since last year.