Irish plant-based cookie dough Naked Bakes reveals fab new look

At the height of lockdown in 2021, 26-year-old baking entrepreneur Aisling Tuck created Naked Bakes Cookie Dough to meet the demand for fresh cookie dough made with plant-based natural ingredients that doesn’t sacrifice taste. Naked Bakes quickly developed a cult fan following, launched in stores nationwide and now reveals a striking packaging refresh that will catch even more attention.

The head-turning new brand identity features bold colours and a fun twist on the classical illustration of Adam and Eve giving into temptation. Naked Bakes’ new look highlights its all-natural, stripped-back ingredients list and reflects what the brand stands for: just because something is natural doesn’t mean it has to be bland.

Naked Bakes is the secret to making mouth-watering bakery-style cookies at home. The deliciously plant-based cookie dough is handmade in Dublin with as little as eight Irish, sustainable ingredients of the highest quality. Choose from five decadent flavours, then all you have to do is slice, bake and devour.

The brand refresh is perfectly timed with Naked Bakes’ launch at the exclusive Raye the Store pop-up on Regent Street, one of the world's most prestigious shopping streets at the heart of London's West End. From 15th September to 27th October, Naked Bakes will sit alongside a curated selection of new, forward-thinking brands carefully cherry-picked from around the world in a beautiful retail experience.

To create the stand-out new brand identity, founder Aisling worked with Dungarvan-based design agency Brandable X The Studio of Possible. The new packaging also includes a clever QR Code that swiftly brings cookie fans to bonus how-to videos, baking tips and recipes.

Naked Bakes Cookie Dough’s founder Aisling Tuck



The brand refresh also includes slick new nakedbakesireland.com. With a cool creative, user-friendly design, you can have a supply of Naked Bakes Cookie Dough delivered to your door in just a couple of clicks.

Speaking about Naked Bakes Cookie Dough’s new look, founder Aisling Tuck said: “I launched Naked Bakes in such a short space of time that I created our original brand design myself on Canva. I’m incredibly proud to take Naked Bakes Cookie Dough to the next level with this fresh new look that I feel better represents what we’re about; we’re all-natural, but we’re anything but bland. Competition for shelf space and consumer attention is stronger than ever. Our new packaging is more likely to make people stop and take notice.”

“Seamus and Alan at Brandable X The Studio of Possible came to me with two different creative directions; one was more ‘safe’, which I liked a lot, and the other, the one we ultimately chose, made my jaw drop. The new brand design feels very different to what other food brands are doing. It immediately caught my attention, and I hope it has the same effect with people in stores across Ireland.”

On being part of the Raye the Store pop-up store, Aisling said: “We couldn’t turn down this incredible opportunity to connect with a new audience of curious shoppers and key industry insiders – from press and influencers to buyers and investors. We launched a little over a year ago, and now we’re on the shelves alongside the very best in new innovative food and drink brands on Regent Street, one of the world’s most famous shopping destinations. It’s a landmark moment for the business.”

The Naked Bakes range includes Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Choc-Chip, Red Velvet, Salted Double Choc-Chip Brookie, and the latest release, Triple Chocolate, the perfect blend of vegan white, milk and dark chocolate chips.

Naked Bakes Cookie Dough is available in select SuperValu and Centra stores, Donnybrook Fair, independent retailers and online at nakedbakesireland.com.