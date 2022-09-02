Irish model Jodie Wood panicked after son suddenly falls ill

Irish influencer Jodie Wood has been speaking out about the realities of being a parent, and how terrifying it can be when your child says that they don’t feel well.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the 33-year-old posted a photo of her 23-month-old son, Noah, wearing an adorable cardigan with his name embroidered on the back.

“Today was meant to be his start in playgroup but instead we had to call him an ambulance at the crack of dawn because he was so poorly and struggling to breathe,” Jodie wrote in a caption alongside the photo.

“He’s absolutely fine now,” Jodie reassured her followers. “Got to Crumlin and he made a miraculous recovery a few hours later, pulling a sickie on day 1”.

In a subsequent post, Jodie shared a sweet video of her and her two children – Noah and three-year-old Milo – enjoying the last of the summer weather and observing beautiful views across a lake.

“But anyway,” Jodie continued in her caption, “Every time I’m in the children’s hospital and I look around, I’m reminded at how bloody lucky we are to have two healthy kids because really that’s all that matters.”

Jodie shares her two sons with her husband, rugby player Will Matthews. The pair met in 2011 in Dublin when Will, who is originally from Oxford, was in town playing a match. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in Marbella in June 2016.

Jodie and Will welcomed their first child, Milo, into the world in September 2018, following an emergency C-section. Jodie then gave birth to their second son, Noah, in September 2020.

We’re sending the family hope that the rest of Noah’s pre-school journey will go smoothly from now on!