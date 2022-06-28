Irish influencer Sinead O’Brien announces birth of first child

Congratulations are in order for Limerick influencer Sinead O’Brien as she welcomed her first child, a boy, into the world.

Sinead made the exciting announcement earlier today with a snap of her and her partner Simon Fitzgerald along with their new bundle of joy in the hospital delivery room.

The Vacious founder wrote, “Meet our little boy Jacob. We have never felt a love so strong, thanks for all your kind messages. We are all doing amazing xxx”.

Jacob is a biblical name and means 'supplanter', which can be interpreted as 'a person who seizes' or 'to follow'.

Many friends and followers of the Sinead's Curvy Style blogger rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her new arrival.

Lifestyle blogger and LUNA by Lisa owner Lisa Jordan wrote, “Huge congrats”.

Influencer Claudine Kehoe penned, “Aww congratulations hunny. Thrilled for you x”.

Podcast host and content creator Joanna Larby said, “Congrats mama. You did it, and should be so proud. Welcome little boy xxx”.

“Congratulations. So happy for you both”, added SOSU make-up brand owner Suzanne Jackson.

Sinead took to her Instagram stories to share another adorable photo of her and her newborn laying on her chest with the tots full name. She captioned the black and white photo, “Jacob John Fitzgerald”.

The new mum announced that she was expecting her first child with Simon back in January of this year.

With a photo of the pair on the beach and “Soon 2B3” written in the sand, she wrote, “We made a wish and you came true. Our hearts are so full and we are so excited to share our news with all of you… my other family. We can’t wait to meet you this summer 22”.