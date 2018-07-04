Irish clinic: 75% increase in filler enquiries since Love Island started

Love Island has spawned many trends – whether it's blow drying your eyelash extensions or referring to yourself as a bombshell.

However, one trend which has seen an uptick since the show started five weeks ago is the demand for fillers and botox.

It is widely speculated that the majority of Love Island's female contestants have had aesthetic work done – with Megan Barton Hanson being easily the most pursued woman in the villa and allegedly th most cosmetically enhanced.

'We’ve seen a spike in enquiries for fillers and Botox over the past few weeks, our bookings have been rapidly filling up,' Thérapie Clinic Medical Director, Dr. Paul Reddy said, dubbing it the 'Love Island Effect.'

'Since the show has aired we have easily seen an increase of 75% in enquiries about injectable treatments.'

'There has been a lot of speculation around the cast of Love Island and if they have or have not had fillers / Botox.'

Old photos of Megan recently resurfaced, with some aesthetic experts guessing that since the photos were taken, Megan has had Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty, Cheek Fillers and Lip Enhancement.

'Since Megan entered the villa, we’ve had countless clients ask for lip fillers to get a similar look,' said Dr. Paul Reddy.

'We’ve had many asking about Botox safety with upcoming holidays mentioning the show’s cast and how they would like to see similar results.'

'We always strive for natural results with our clients to assist them to increase their self-confidence when they work with our top class facial aesthetics team.'