Ireland AM’s Brian Dowling pays tribute to surrogate sister Aoife

Brian Dowling couldn’t have more love and appreciation for his sister!

The presenter and Big Brother star welcomed his first child into the world last week with his husband, Arthur Gourounlian. Brian’s sister, Aoife, acted as the couple’s surrogate.

Last night, Brian took to his social media to express his gratitude for his sister’s generosity following the birth of his daughter, Blake.

Brian shared a photo of himself in the hospital, guiding Aoife in a wheelchair. He also uploaded a Polaroid snap of Aoife with the new parents.

In a lengthy ‘appreciation post’, the 44-year-old highlighted the journey that he and his sister have shared together.

“From our first jokingly conversations about this back in 2015 when you moved in with us in London to our more serious chats about it in January 2021 in the middle of the pandemic when we would go on our daily walks. This has been in the works for YEARS,” he explained.

Brian went on to applaud Aoife for how she has handled the media attention, and the challenges that a surrogate pregnancy can bring. “You have also put yourself out there publicly for everyone to voice their opinions about this & you never faltered,” he praised. “Even the vile/disgusting messages we all received just encouraged us to be more open regarding our surrogacy journey.”

Credit: Brian Dowling Instagram

Brian continued by detailing how Aoife insisted on keeping his and Arthur’s dream alive, even when it seemed impossible. “At one point we actually thought it wasn’t going to happen & Arthur & I debated stopping everything for a few months & you were like NO we have this so let’s keep going. And boy did we keep going,” he exclaimed.

The new father couldn’t help showcasing how much love he has for his sister. “I’m here writing this actually thinking you need a medal or indeed be knighted,” Brian joked. “I think Dame Aoife Dowling has a FABULOUS ring to it”.

“Seeing you hold Blake for the first time was so emotional for all of us. We know her because of you, because of all the time we spent together,” he gushed.

“We love you, Aoife Dowling you are our queen and long may you reign”, Brian concluded.

Many have taken to Brian’s comments section to express their own admiration for Aoife.

“What a hero .. Aoife you’re a queen,” wrote model Pippa O’Connor.

“What a special human you are!”, commented Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh. “I am sending you the most love and hoping you are recovering well”.

Congratulations to Brian and Arthur, and well done to Aoife!